Pilot makes emergency landing on homeowner’s driveway in Oklahoma

SKIATOOK, Okla. – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane made an emergency landing on a homeowner’s property.

On Wednesday afternoon, the chief of the Skiatook Fire Department says a small, single-engine plane landed on a homeowner’s driveway.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that the plane made an emergency landing on a driveway south of 136th, west of the Osage Trail.

Officials say the pilot was the only person inside the plane, and he was not seriously injured.

He told investigators that he ran out of fuel and was forced to land immediately.

At this point, the emergency landing is under investigation.