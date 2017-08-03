Sooners And Cowboys Get High Preseason Rankings
The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and both Big 12 teams from Oklahoma are highly ranked.
The Sooners are ranked 8th and the Cowboys 11th in the preseason poll.
Three other Big 12 teams are ranked as well.
The Associated Press preseason poll will be released soon.
Coaches Poll
|RK
|TEAM
|REC
|PTS
|TREND
|1
|Alabama(49)
|0-0
|1603
|—
|2
|Ohio State(5)
|0-0
|1512
|—
|3
|Florida State(4)
|0-0
|1434
|—
|4
|USC
|0-0
|1415
|—
|5
|Clemson(7)
|0-0
|1367
|—
|6
|Penn State
|0-0
|1257
|—
|7
|Washington
|0-0
|1245
|—
|8
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|1237
|—
|9
|Michigan
|0-0
|959
|—
|10
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|936
|—
|11
|Oklahoma State
|0-0
|912
|—
|12
|LSU
|0-0
|834
|—
|13
|Auburn
|0-0
|819
|—
|14
|Stanford
|0-0
|732
|—
|15
|Georgia
|0-0
|701
|—
|16
|Florida
|0-0
|681
|—
|17
|Louisville
|0-0
|676
|—
|18
|Miami
|0-0
|472
|—
|19
|Kansas State
|0-0
|339
|—
|20
|West Virginia
|0-0
|319
|—
|21
|South Florida
|0-0
|247
|—
|22
|Virginia Tech
|0-0
|235
|—
|23
|Texas
|0-0
|193
|—
|24
|Tennessee
|0-0
|155
|—
|25
|Utah
|0-0
|109
|—
|Complete Rankings
Dropped from rankings: Colorado 15, Western Michigan 18, San Diego State 25
Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, NC State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Arkansas 22, Memphis 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Minnesota 6, Troy 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, UCLA 1, Colorado State 1, Maryland 1, Michigan State 1, Toledo 1, Army 1