Sooners And Cowboys Get High Preseason Rankings

Posted 2:19 pm, August 3, 2017, by

The preseason college football coaches poll was released on Thursday, and both Big 12 teams from Oklahoma are highly ranked.

The Sooners are ranked 8th and the Cowboys 11th in the preseason poll.

Three other Big 12 teams are ranked as well.

The Associated Press preseason poll will be released soon.

 

Coaches Poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND
1 Alabama(49) 0-0 1603
2 Ohio State(5) 0-0 1512
3 Florida State(4) 0-0 1434
4 USC 0-0 1415
5 Clemson(7) 0-0 1367
6 Penn State 0-0 1257
7 Washington 0-0 1245
8 Oklahoma 0-0 1237
9 Michigan 0-0 959
10 Wisconsin 0-0 936
11 Oklahoma State 0-0 912
12 LSU 0-0 834
13 Auburn 0-0 819
14 Stanford 0-0 732
15 Georgia 0-0 701
16 Florida 0-0 681
17 Louisville 0-0 676
18 Miami 0-0 472
19 Kansas State 0-0 339
20 West Virginia 0-0 319
21 South Florida 0-0 247
22 Virginia Tech 0-0 235
23 Texas 0-0 193
24 Tennessee 0-0 155
25 Utah 0-0 109
Complete Rankings

Dropped from rankings: Colorado 15, Western Michigan 18, San Diego State 25

Others receiving votes: Washington State 99, Colorado 72, TCU 58, Boise State 49, Notre Dame 49, Texas A&M 46, Pittsburgh 45, NC State 39, Oregon 37, Northwestern 25, Nebraska 23, Arkansas 22, Memphis 22, Mississippi State 19, San Diego State 18, Appalachian State 11, BYU 10, Georgia Tech 10, Tulsa 10, Wyoming 9, Western Michigan 8, Temple 8, North Carolina 8, Houston 7, Minnesota 6, Troy 6, Iowa 5, Louisiana Tech 4, Syracuse 3, Arizona 2, UCLA 1, Colorado State 1, Maryland 1, Michigan State 1, Toledo 1, Army 1