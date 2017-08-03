× Sooners, Cowboys make list of ‘Top 25’ on Amway Coaches Poll

NORMAN, Okla. – Football season is just around the corner, and Sooner and Cowboy fans are already gearing up for what’s in store next season.

On Thursday morning, the Amway Coaches Poll released its list of the Top 25 teams prior to the start of the season.

In all, five teams in the Big 12 Conference made the list of the Top 25. The University of Oklahoma led the conference with its ranking set at No. 8.

It was followed by Oklahoma State University, which is ranked No. 11.

Alabama Ohio State Florida State USC Clemson Penn State Washington Oklahoma Michigan Wisconsin Oklahoma State Louisiana State Auburn Stanford Georgia Florida Louisville Miami Kansas State West Virginia South Florida Virginia Tech Texas Tennessee Utah.

For the first time in 18 years, the Sooners will take the field under a new head coach. Earlier this year, Bob Stoops announced that he was retiring and handing the position to Lincoln Riley.

As for Oklahoma State, the Cowboys are being led by seasoned veterans quarterback Mason Rudolph and running back Justice Hill.

The Pokes kick off the season on Aug. 31 against Tulsa, while the Sooners will take on UTEP on Sept. 2.