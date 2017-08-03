Tennessee teen indicted for murder, rape of 6-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on charges of murder, rape and aggravated child abuse following the death of a 6-year-old girl.

Shelby County prosecutors allege that the teen, who was 14 at the time, was responsible for the December 2015 death of the girl in the Memphis-area community of Cordova.

She died four days after her foster mother found her unresponsive on the den floor.

The girl’s internal injuries included a lacerated liver, bruising to the pelvis, bite marks on her back and bleeding on the brain. Her 9-year-old brother and 7-year old sister were also injured.

The defendant is being tried as an adult.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website had no information about who his attorney is.