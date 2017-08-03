× Three juveniles in custody following carjacking in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three juveniles were arrested following a carjacking that quickly turned into a chase.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, three teen suspects reportedly carjacked someone near Lyrewood Lane and N.W. Expressway.

Moments later, the suspects led police on a short chase before ditching the vehicle near N.W. 56th and Portland.

Police searched the area and were able to locate all three suspects.

Their identities have not been released at this time.