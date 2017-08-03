Thursday will be warmest day of the week

*** THE OKLAHOMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY ISSUED AN AIR QUALITY ALERT TODAY FOR THE OKC METRO. ***

Today will be the warmest of the week with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s with a light southeasterly wind.

A cold front will slide into northern Oklahoma this afternoon sparking scattered storms.

A few storms could be severe with damaging straight-line winds.

If the storms hold together, they will move into central Oklahoma this evening.

Scattered showers and a few storms will develop for the morning drive.

Most of us will dry out tomorrow with afternoon clearing from north to south.

Another round of storms moves in Saturday with the best chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Long-range models show storm chances sticking around all of next week with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal!

Stay tuned for the latest!