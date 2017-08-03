Trying to save a few bucks? Shoppers, retailers preparing for ‘tax free weekend’
OKLAHOMA CITY –Retailers across the state are preparing for shoppers who are looking to save a few bucks this weekend.
This weekend, Oklahoma families can head to the stores for the state’s annual sales tax holiday.
Officials say qualified items will be sold without a sales tax beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
The tax-free holiday will end Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:59 p.m.
According to the Oklahoma Tax Commission, clothing and footwear less than $100 will be tax-free during the event.
Some of the items that are tax exempt include the following:
- Aprons, household and shop
- Athletic supporters
- Baby receiving blankets
- Bathing suits and caps
- Beach capes and coats
- Belts and suspenders
- Boots
- Coats and jackets
- Costumes
- Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
- Ear muffs
- Footlets
- Formal wear
- Garters and garter belts
- Girdles
- Gloves and mittens for general use
- Hats and caps
- Hosiery
- Insoles for shoes
- Lab coats
- Neckties
- Overshoes
- Pantyhose
- Rainwear
- Rubber pants
- Sandals
- Scarves
- Shoes and shoe laces
- Slippers
- Sneakers
- Socks and stockings
- Steel toed shoes
- Underwear
- Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
- Wedding apparel.
However, the tax-free promotion does not apply to accessories or “any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed.”
Other items that are not exempt from taxes include jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and rental clothing or footwear.
Officials warn not to go overboard. The regular sales tax rate in Oklahoma is 4.5%, but you can try to get an even better deal by using coupons and shopping around.