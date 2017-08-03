Whoa! Another earthquake rattles the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – Another earthquake rattled the metro Thursday morning.

Around 11:11 a.m., KFOR phone lines lit up with reports of an earthquake in the metro.

According to the USGS, the quake was a 3.3 magnitude near Edmond.

Several earthquakes have rattled Oklahoma within the past 24 hours.

3.3 magnitude quake struck at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Edmond

2.6 magnitude quake struck at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday near Edmond

2.6 magnitude quake struck at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday near Mooreland

4.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday near Edmond

3.2 magnitude quake struck at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday near Fairview

3.2 magnitude quake struck at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday near Mooreland

3.5 magnitude quake struck at 3:01 a.m. Thursday near Edmond

2.9 magnitude quake struck at 6:05 a.m. Thursday near Guthrie

3.2 magnitude quake struck at 9:50 a.m. Thursday near Stroud

3.3 magnitude quake struck at 11:11 a.m. Thursday near Edmond

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says its Induced Seismicity Department and the Oklahoma Geological Survey are investigating several earthquakes in the central part of the state.

The injection of wastewater from oil and gas production into disposal wells has been linked to an uptick in earthquakes, but the commission said Thursday no disposal wells are in the area.

A known fault is in the vicinity.

Earthquake & I felt that one in N OKC. @kfor w/any damage reports you may have. #okquakes — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) August 3, 2017

Anyone feel that?! It shook our newsroom pretty good! #okquakes — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) August 3, 2017