4 the weekend: Hot air balloon festival and rodeos across the state

The ever-popular AQHYA World Youth Championship Quarter Horse Show at the State Fairgrounds begins Friday and runs through next Saturday. Visitors can see over 1,200 horses compete in equestrian events and there is also a trade show with more than 60 vendors.

After a short drive down I-44 to Tuttle, you can catch a rodeo at Schrock Park. The event will be full of bull riding, calf roping and other events. It runs Friday and Saturday, beginning at 8 p.m. There is also a parade you won’t want to miss Saturday night at 5:30 p.m.

The Firelake Firelight Balloon Fest is still on, running from Friday through Sunday. Visitors can see the skies over Shawnee transform into a mix of colorful hot air balloons.

Watch from the ground or take a ride in one of the balloons, enjoy food from food trucks, live entertainment and other activities. The festival takes place at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Powwow Grounds on Heritage Park in Shawnee.

