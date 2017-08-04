8-year-old girl dies after suffering injuries from drinking boiling water

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Medical officials are trying to determine if injuries a young girl suffered following a social media dare played a role in her death.

Family members tell WPTV that 8-year-old Ki’ari accepted a dare from her cousin in March after watching kids on social media drink cups of boiling water.

“She felt like she’s so fearless and can do everything, and she took a big gulp,” Latoya Johnson, a family member of Ki’ari’s, said.

Records show that Ki’ari drank the boiling water through a straw, and the liquid burned her throat and mouth.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors learned that the boiling liquid caused Ki’ari to lose her ability to speak.

“She still smiled through whatever she went through,” Johnson said.

After spending months in the hospital, Ki’ari was finally released to go back home.

Family members say she was starting to get her voice back and seemed like she was recovering from her injuries. However, they say she woke up Monday night and couldn’t breathe.

Ki’ari died, and now the medical examiner will have to determine if the boiling water caused her death.

Officials say Ki’ari’s family had been accused of abusing and neglecting the girl in the past. Family members say nothing ever came of the accusations and believe the boiling water is to blame for her death.