Bad Axe Throwing: An actual party venue in OKC where you really can throw an ax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- Opening a venue for birthday parties, corporate events, or group outings means taking care of lots of little details like wiping tables, making sure the sign guy comes on time, drawing targets, and making sure your ax blades are sharp?

Amanda Falikowski has been busy over the past several weeks setting up Oklahoma City's very first ax throwing location.

"I've been doing this job for about 2 and a half years," she says.

To relieve a little stress she's been practicing too.

Falikowski states, "We want to make ax throwing a world sport."

What started in Amanda's home province of Ontario, Canada less than three years ago has blossomed into 16 locations and cut into the U.S. too.

"You get to make friends," she says, "Friends who all share the love of ax throwing."

Her only trouble so far has been explaining her job to agents at the border.

"Reason for your visit?" quips a visitor.

"Yeah," responds Amanda. "Teaching people ax throwing."

But this is Bad Axe Throwing where, if you want, you can learn to throw a real ax.

They teach you.

"You just want to step into it," she cautions. "Just throw the ax through the bull's eye."

The right distance to the target is key.

The tools come straight from the hardware store.

use the right form and it doesn't take long for blade to hit wood in just the right spot.

"There you go," she tells me.

"Six," I exclaim!

Six points for hitting the red spot bulls eye.

The construction guys who built the place got good right away.

Kind of like darts or bowling, ax throwing is just the same motion over and over only with a more dangerous flare.

Turns out being a 'bad axe' is kind of fun.

Bad Axe Throwing is throwing an open house party for people interested in planning an event.

Their first event is August 4 - 6.

To learn more go to http://www.badaxethrowing.com or go to their OKC facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/badaxethrowing