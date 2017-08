Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carl Albert senior defensive back Jason Taylor ll announced through KFOR sports that he'll commit to play football for Oklahoma State football next season.

"I really came to the decision because it was the best fit for me," Taylor said. "It just feel like I could see myself there."

Taylor chose from Tulsa, Southern Methodist and OSU for his commitment.

The Titans defender had ten total scholarship offers.

The teenager won a state title with the Titans last season.