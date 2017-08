Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - Authorities are responding to a daycare after a baby was found unresponsive inside a car Friday afternoon.

Officials are at the scene of Apple Creek Learning Center in Luther.

The Luther Fire and Police Department are both on scene. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

An ambulance responded, however the baby died at the scene.

We do not know the age of the child yet.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene.

