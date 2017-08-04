Enjoy the cooler, dry evening! Scattered showers, storms move in on Saturday

OKLAHOMA – Highs today will be 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday in the mid 80s under clearing skies.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly in far southern Oklahoma.

Clouds will move back in tonight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few showers will move into north central and northeastern Oklahoma overnight through the morning.

Tomorrow will be windy and hot with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. A few storms are possible late in the afternoon.

Another round of storms moves in Saturday with the best chance Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Long-range models show storm chances sticking around all of next week with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal!

Stay tuned for the latest!