Good Samaritans rush to lift pickup truck off pinned motorcyclist in Northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Bystanders rushed to the rescue after the motorcycle collided head on with a pickup truck in Northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened a little before 9 p.m. Friday evening at the corner of NW 10th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Police said there were two people riding the motorcycle, both were alert and talking when they were taken to the hospital.

Chad Adams said he was driving in a car in front of the pickup truck just before the crash. He said he had the left turn light when the oncoming motorcycle didn't stop in time.

"That quick second we saw a motorcycle out of nowhere," Adams said, "we didn't even see him anywhere up here and then he swerved to miss us."

The motorcycle ran into the pickup truck behind Adams' vehicle head-on.

"The girl flipped off the motorcycle," Adams said.

The driver was pinned underneath on his stomach, the pickup truck tire resting on his head, shoulder, and back..

Adams said about 20 people around the intersection immediately rushed to help.

They were able to lift the truck and drag the injured man out from underneath the truck.

"Pulling the truck, there were guys on this side, and guys on the front, and we were all lifting the truck," Adams said, "and I had the girl pulling him out between my legs as I was lifting the corner."

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Bystanders said neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. Officers said they did not see helmets at the scene.