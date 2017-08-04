× Locally-owned Subway restaurants offer special deal to customers; will donate to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local organization is hoping that you will give in to your craving and purchase a sandwich for a good cause.

On Friday, Aug. 4, locally-owned Subway restaurants in Oklahoma will offer customers a chance to purchase a sandwich and a 30 oz drink and receive a sandwich of equal value for free.

Stop by locally-owned @SUBWAY restaurants today for their 2 for 1 day! SUBWAY® will donate up to $10,000 in sales to our Backpack Program. pic.twitter.com/XRj6Ij7aYv — Regional Food Bank (@rfbo) August 4, 2017

At the same time, Subway will donate up to $10,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Backpack Program.

“SUBWAY® Restaurants are dedicated to giving back to our local communities and this donation on Aug. 4 is just one way we can help end hunger in Oklahoma,” said Keith Wolfe, Subway franchisee with several stores in Oklahoma City. “We are happy to support the Regional Food Bank’s Backpack Program.”

The Backpack Program ensures that chronically hungry elementary students receive a backpack full of kid friendly, nutritious food over the weekend and school breaks.

During the 2015-2016 school year, the program served more than 21,000 children in 512 schools.

Customers are encouraged to call the nearest Subway to make sure that they are participating in the buy one, get one free offer.