Mother, grandmother charged after 3 Chickasha children were missing for nearly 3 weeks

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The mother and grandmother of three Chickasha children who were missing for nearly three weeks have been charged.

23-year-old Destiny Corsaut and her three daughters disappeared back on July 3. Investigators say Corsaut intentionally left behind her car, wallet, cell phone and an open apartment.

Corsaut and her three daughters were missing for 20 days.

Then, on July 23, the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call from Corsaut, who said she and the girls had been kidnapped and held against their will in an apartment near I-240 and May Ave.

Corsaut told police she had escaped and called the police for help.

The alleged captor, Lexxus Rockette, 22, was detained by OKCPD.

Further investigation revealed Corsaut and her daughters had not been held against their will, and were instead living with Rockette.

Rockette told authorities she was unaware of the missing person’s report involving Corsaut and the children due to her working a full-time job.

Rockette said she had discovered the missing person’s report shortly before Corsaut had called police. But when Rockette confronted Corsaut about wanting to call police to report their whereabouts, Corsaut interrupted the 911 call and then took Rockette’s phone from her.

Rockette’s phone was found in Corsaut’s possession when they were detained.

Corsaut had also dyed her hair and the hair of the girls’ dark black in an attempt to change their appearance and hide them from authorities.

The girls’ father, David Corsaut, was shocked to find their appearances had changed.

“Their hair was dyed jet black, had been cut, and their eyebrows were jet black even,” he said. “That was kind of upsetting, which I mean it was the least of our concern at the time but, still, why was their hair jet black?”

Investigators say Corsaut was in the process of planning to move out of state with the children.

Cell phone records from a prepaid phone revealed Corsaut had been in contact with her mother, Biancia Richardson, 49, since July 22, and Richardson had helped Corsaut with hiding the girls by providing Corsaut with contact information for out-of-state family members who would hide them.

A second prepaid phone, found in Richardon’s possession, reveal the plans the two had been making.

Corsaut has been charged with maliciously, forcibly, or fraudulently taking or enticing away children (child stealing).

Richardson was charged with accessory to felony (child stealing).