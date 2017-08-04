OKC Fire Chief goes to Washington as the new U.S. Fire Administrator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Keith Bryant spent many sleepless days and nights at the Oklahoma City National Memorial. So, it was only fitting, he thought, to return to the memorial to announce the next chapter of his long career.

"We had wonderful support from the people in this community which served as an example for the nation at that time," Bryant said.

After 35 years of service to Oklahoma City, Bryant has been sworn in as the new U.S. Fire Administrator.

It is the nation's lead agency for fire training and education, under the umbrella of FEMA.

He'll be tasked with preparing first responders in all hazard and terrorism emergencies.

"Being from Oklahoma and serving in public safety, in the state, has given me a good perspective for the national level, in terms of the things we deal with here," Bryant said. "The bombing in '95, tornadoes through our history and other nature disasters. Being a part of those and working through those has given me a good experience base to address those issues on a national level."

Bryant will spend most of his time in D.C. at the National Fire Academy in Maryland.

Surrounded by colleagues, friends and family, he reflected fondly on his commitment to Oklahoma's largest fire department and a forever bond with the community he loves.