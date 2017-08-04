× Oklahoma attorneys seek to overturn 2013 workers compensation cut

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City attorneys have filed a lawsuit that seeks to overturn a 2013 legislative cut in the amount of money injured workers receive while recovering.

The Tulsa World reports that attorneys Bob Burke and Emily Biscone and her father, Joseph Biscone II filed the suit Wednesday in Oklahoma Supreme Court. It argues that the maximum temporary disability benefit set by the Legislature is arbitrary and that it places economic burden on injured workers without any legitimate state interest.

Lawmakers reduced the amount workers receive in temporary disability benefits as part of a reform package in 2013 that aimed to cut costs.

A spokeswoman for Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter declined to comment, saying the office hasn’t been served with the lawsuit.