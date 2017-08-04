× Oklahoma authorities investigating after man finds human remains in river

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a man found human remains along the South Canadian River Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says a man was fishing on the river when he discovered a human jaw. He then took the remains to authorities, who tell NewsChannel 4 the Oklahoma Medical Examiner has taken possession of the jaw.

Investigators say it’s too early to tell how old the remains are, but it’s not uncommon for human remains to wash up on the banks of the river.

Authorities also noted that the remains could be from a missing person elsewhere or from an old Native American burial ground.

Next, the jaw will be looked at for any signs of DNA and missing persons databases will be searched to see if there is a match.