Oklahoma City police officer needs your help solving case “near and dear” to his heart

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City police officer needs your help solving a case “near and dear” to his heart.

Yesterday, a police officer posted a video to the Oklahoma City Police Department Facebook page, asking for the public’s help identifying suspects accused of robbing a local taco truck.

“This is footage of a robbery of a taco truck at 400 W. Britton. I’m here to tell you that I really love tacos, so this case is near and dear to my heart. The same suspects have robbed this place twice in the past two weeks,” the post states.

The Facebook post ends, asking the public to please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300 if you have any information that could help with this investigation.