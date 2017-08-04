× Oklahoma health department investigating salmonella outbreak associated with papayas

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials across the country are working together to investigate a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella associated with papayas from Mexico.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is joining health officials in several other states to investigate the outbreak, which affected 109 people in 16 states.

Officials say two of those cases were reported in Oklahoma.

In all, 35 people had to be hospitalized after contracting Salmonella, and one death was reported in New York City.

At this point, the Caribena brand of Maradol papayas from Mexico have been identified as the brand linked to the outbreak.

Officials say if you have the papayas at your home, you should immediately throw them away.

After throwing away the Maradol papayas, officials suggest cleaning countertops, kitchen surfaces and shelves in refrigerators where they were stored. Also, wash your hands after handling the papayas.

Symptoms of Salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.