Oklahoma man dead after boat collision

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a boat collision on Lake Wister left one man dead and another injured.

The patrol says in a preliminary report that 39-year-old Wister resident Matthew Place was killed Thursday after his boat collided with another vessel as both traveled in opposite directions coming around a point.

Place was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the second boat was treated at a local hospital for a leg injury and released. A 31-year-old passenger in the second boat was uninjured.

The patrol says it is investigating the conditions of both drivers, as well as what caused the two boats to collide.