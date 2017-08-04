× Oklahoma man dead after road rage incident on Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is dead after a road rage incident on the Turner Turnpike.

Around 2 a.m., officials say Michael McCaskey, 64, of Kellyville, Okla., was driving westbound on the Turner Turnpike near Luther, when he swerved in front of a semi-truck.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, McCaskey lost control of his vehicle and went off the road.

After going off the road, McCaskey’s vehicle turned over, partially ejecting him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured in the crash.

A trooper at the scene told KFOR crews that this crash was a result of road rage; however, the trooper did not go into detail.

Officials are investigating.