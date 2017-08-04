Organization builds tiny home for homeless Oklahoma veteran

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma-based organization is working to ensure that every veteran has a home.

The Oklahoma Veterans Project, an organization based in Tulsa, says it is working to create the area’s first tiny-home community designed for military veterans.

On Thursday, Zack Griffin of “Tiny House Nation” began a three-day workshop in Muskogee to teach veterans how to build tiny homes.

FOX 23 reports that they were able to put up the framing for one tiny house since they only have one lot to their name. Over the past few months, they have attempted to purchase several acres but the deals have fallen through at the last-minute.

For now, this one home will help a local veteran who has been living out of his car.