Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State's football team is less than four weeks away from kicking off the season.

The Cowboys have a former player that's on the OSU staff in offensive line coach Josh Henson, who head coach Mike Gundy feels has a background that has him ready to get the most out of the Cowboy offensive line.

On defense, the OSU secondary is being tested even before the season begins just by practicing against the talented Cowboys receiving corps.