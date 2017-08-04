Property owners to foot bill for Guthrie officer’s back pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. -- Property owners will see a hike in property taxes to pay back a Guthrie police officer who was terminated then reinstated.

According to Guthrie city attorney Randel Shadid, the city owes Lieutenant Mark Bruning around 190,000 dollars after he was fired for an incident during a Mumford & Sons concert in 2013.

Bruning arrested his then girlfriend's ex-husband Kyle White for public intoxication, despite an Incident Action Plan issued by the Chief of Police directing officers to make arrests only as a last resort.

Charges against White were eventually dropped, and Bruning was fired as a result.

An arbitrator ruled the City of Guthrie wrongfully terminated Bruning, adding he should return to the department with back pay.

He returned in May 2017.

The $190,000 figure includes salary, state pension funds, and the employer share of FICA tax.

Shadid says the city council has placed the settlement as property tax rolls for the next three years.

Property owners who own a 100,000 dollar home will have to pay $1.66 a month, which comes to a total of about 60 dollars over the next three years.

He says property taxes will be adjusted based on home price.

Shadid says it's unclear when these new taxes will go into effect, but the procedure will be discussed with the District Attorney.