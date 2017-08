× Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old Oklahoma woman

OWASSO, Okla. – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 74-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Carol Underwood who was last seen in Owasso on Thursday around noon.

She may be in a blue four-door 2010 Nissan Sentra with the Oklahoma tag 984GYS.

Underwood has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and police believe she may be heading to Colorado.

If you see Underwood or know her whereabouts, call police.