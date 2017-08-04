Texas woman charged with animal cruelty of cats, dogs

KELLER, Texas – A northeast Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after more than 100 cats and dogs were rescued from her home.

56-year-old Deborah Thompson has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Officers were called to Thompson’s house Monday because of a foul odor on the property. They obtained a search warrant after being denied entry.

The city says officers found almost 30 dogs and more than 80 cats in the home.

Police say the Humane Society of North Texas was awarded custody of the seized animals Thursday. Humane Society officials say all the animals required urgent care because of dehydration and malnourishment.

Thompson was arrested and booked into Keller jail Thursday with bail set at $20,000 but has since been released.