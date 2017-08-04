Texas woman recovering from excruciating burns after she says 3-wick candle burst in her face

BURLESON, Texas – A Texas woman is recovering from excruciating burns after she says a 3-wick candle from Bath & Body Works burst in her face.

Ashley Brawley said she was in the bathroom blow drying her hair when she smelled something burning.

When she went to investigate the smell, she saw her Bath & Body Works Vanilla Bean Noel candle she had lit three hours earlier was burning about six-inches above the glass.

“I walked in the living room and that’s when I saw the candle. It was in flames. I blew on it about three or four times and the last time I blew, it just went all up in my face… I immediately started screaming,” she told NBC DFW.

A camera inside her home captured the whole thing on video.

Ashley’s husband, Cody, posted about the terrifying moment on Facebook.

“The candle made a huge flame from just trying to blow it out,” he said. “The flame engulfed her face and hot wax splashed all over her face.”

After hearing his wife scream, he ran into the living room to help.

He told NBC DFW that he grabbed some oven mitts and walked outside with the candle.

He turned the water hose on to put out the fire.

Ashley was admitted to the hospital with first and second-degree burns to her face.

“I would’ve never imagine in a million years that I would walk in and it would be in flames,” Ashley told NBC DFW. “I’ll never use a candle again. Ever. I mean, it scared me.”

The Brawleys told NBC DFW that they don’t know how something like this could happen.

“We trimmed the wicks every time,” said Cody. “We knocked that ball off because it’ll spark on you, the whole 9 yards, you know what I mean? We’ve done everything that any normal, sane person would do and that’s what happened and it scares me to death.”

Bath & Body Works released a statement to NBC DFW saying they are looking into the incident.