“They can just go back rejuvenated,” Oklahoma nudist resort hosts international convention

DEPEW, Okla. - A beautiful 400 acre park in Depew, Oklahoma, showcases nature's finest in all its natural glory.

“Shedding their clothes just seems like it sheds their cares, their worries from the past week or whatever. Whatever their job was last week, they can just go back rejuvenated,” Brenda Spangler, board member at Oaklake Trails Naturist Park, said.

“Nobody cares. I had one guy say 'I've been out here years before, but because of the scar..' I said 'Bill, I haven't even noticed it,'” Gary Spangler said.

Oaklake Trails Naturist Park is a family nudist resort where clothing is optional.

It's actually one of the largest naturist parks in the nation so it was very fitting that an international convention chose this space in Depew as its host.

It's actually the second time for the American Association for Nude Recreation. Oaklake Trails won the bid to get it here again.

“Saying what a wonderful time they had had here and how different everything was from other conventions,” Brenda said.

The events include water aerobics, an Elvis impersonator, talent show and even a - costume contest?

“I go for the wigs and the jewelry. Maybe the gloves a little tutu skirt. If it's too short, no big deal,” Brenda said.

All ages are welcome, but guests are asked to follow some simple rules.

“Basically don't do anything that requires an apology. You know, you don't stare. You don't do that anywhere,” Gary Spangler said.

In the buff, out in nature, doing the same activities anyone would; except here, you let it all out when you come into the Oaklake Trail’s world.

Organizers expect more than 200 people from around the U.S. and Canada.

The event starts Monday and will last all week.

Click here for more information or visit here.