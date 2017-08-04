× Thunder Release Preseason Schedule

The Oklahoma City Thunder released their preseason schedule for the 2017-2018 season on Friday.

OKC will play just four preseason games, with three of those in the state of Oklahoma.

The Thunder’s lone road game is at Denver on October 10.

Chesapeake Arena will host two games, vs. New Orleans on October 6 and vs. Melbourne United, an Australian pro team, on October 8.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE