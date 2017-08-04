Thunder Release Preseason Schedule

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Oklahoma City Thunder released their preseason schedule for the 2017-2018 season on Friday.
OKC will play just four preseason games, with three of those in the state of Oklahoma.
The Thunder’s lone road game is at Denver on October 10.
Chesapeake Arena will host two games, vs. New Orleans on October 6 and vs. Melbourne United, an Australian pro team, on October 8.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CST)
|Oct. 3
|vs. Houston Rockets
|Tulsa, Okla.
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|vs. New Orleans Pelicans
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 8
|vs. Melbourne United
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|2 p.m.
|Oct. 10
|at Denver Nuggets
|Denver, Colo.
|8 p.m.