Tulsa mother with terminated parental rights arrested for child stealing 

TULSA, Okla. – A mother whose parental rights were terminated was arrested for child stealing.

Officials say 19-year-old Dasia Ewell’s parental rights were terminated “for allowing ‘sexual abuse of a minor child.'”

Ewell took her 4-year-old son was from a day care in Tulsa Thursday evening.

She allegedly told a family member, who was in the process of gaining custody of the boy, that she was leaving town and wanted to see the child.

The relative said yes and allowed her to see the child, but that’s when she grabbed the little boy and took off.

Fox 23 reports early Friday morning, the boy was found safe.

Her bond for child stealing was set at $25,000.