Tulsa sheriff expects to save $500K with visitation cuts

TULSA, Okla. – The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office expects to save $500,000 a year after reducing the number of visitation days at the local jail.

Sheriff Vic Regalado tells the Tulsa World that the savings will come from shifting eight employees currently assigned to visitation to other job vacancies at the Tulsa Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Thursday that starting next week, in-person visitation for all pods will be condensed from six days to two days per week. In-person visitation will also be limited to immediate family members, with the exception of attorneys, clergy and bondsmen.

The office says prospective visitors must fill out an application online, and background checks will be conducted on all applicants.

Officials say the heightened restrictions are in place as a safety measure.