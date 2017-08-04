U.S. Postal worker caught on camera tossing packages in Edmond neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Caught in the act: A United States Postal worker was caught on surveillance video, on two different occasions, throwing packages.

Now, residents in Rose Creek are speaking out.

"People are reporting broken and damaged properties," said resident Mindi Mackey.

Residents living in the neighborhood are upset. They've caught their mail carrier on several occasions tossing their packages and now, they've had enough.

"I heard the mail truck driving up, so I open the door and as I open the door, I saw her throwing a package on to my front porch," Mackey said.

They say it started back in June.

Neighbors took to social media to complain about their postal worker allegedly mishandling their mail orders.

"The situation seems to have escalated and not resolved. In fact, the situation seems to be getting worse," said Mackey.

So, NewsChannel 4 decided to find the mail carrier and ask her about the allegations to see if they are true.

"A lot of the neighbors are complaining that their packages are being thrown?" Reporter Kelsey Gibbs asks. "Oh, really? So, you're doing a story on me?" responded the carrier. "Are you the mail lady that's throwing packages? They say they've got video of you tossing their packages?" "No, no, I mean not if I'm up there, I might toss it a little bit, but I don't like chuck them or anything if it says fragile."

However, Mackey said that's a lie.

"Well, we have actual footage of her, whether it be a throw or a toss. I mean, the packages are getting broken and the boxes are showing damage," said Mackey.

Mackey said damaged packages aren't the only problem. She tells us the carrier sometimes allegedly chooses not to pick up or deliver important mail.

"The next day we went to check our mail and the flag was down and our letters were still in there, so it's very disheartening, "Mackey said.

We did reach out to USPS about the video. We offered to show them the footage of their carrier.

A spokesperson told us they did not have someone in Oklahoma City to view the video with us but we did receive a statement.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing outstanding service to its customers and postal employees take great pride in their work delivering for the American public. The vast majority of the more than four billion packages shipped using the U.S. Postal Service each year arrive swiftly, safely and intact. However, even one mishandled package is unacceptable and does not reflect the careful efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers and clerks in our workforce. The Postal Service takes the concerns of these customers very seriously and local management is researching the matter. We apologize to any customers in the Rose Creek neighborhood and will take appropriate measures to ensure this isolated incident does not occur again.”