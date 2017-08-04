What you need to know about weekend news programming changes on KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY– If you are searching for two of your favorite news programs this weekend on KFOR and you can’t find them, here is what you need to know.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the NewsChannel 4 Saturday morning show will be on from 6:00-7:00 a.m.

This means the NBC Saturday TODAY show will be moved to our sister-station Antenna TV on 4.2 (over-the-air) or channel 247 on Cox Cable from 6:00-7:00 a.m.

On Sunday morning, Aug 6, will also have some changes in your regular morning lineup. Meet the Press moves to our sister-station Antenna TV on 4.2 (over-the-air) or channel 247 on Cox Cable from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

On KFOR from 10:00-10:30 a.m. there will be a paid program and then from 10:30-11:00 a.m. will be the start of the Women’s British Open.

Everything will return to its regular timeslot the following weekend.