Amber Alert issued for 1 1/2-year-old girl

NORMAN, Okla, – Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office in Norman has issued an amber alert for 1 1/2 year old Bracie Shivers.

At 5:00 p.m. yesterday, a judge in Cleveland County removed the parental rights from Tara Springfield and Bryant Shivers due to evidence of child endangerment over Bracie. When Cleveland County sheriffs’ deputies went to take custody of Bracie, Springfield and Shivers were already gone and they had taken their daughter.

The suspects are believed to be driving a 2011 White Chevy C 15 pickup with the license tag: BQQ-657.

There are currently no clothing descriptions of the suspects or Bracie.

She is believed to be in immediate danger. Both suspects are known to be heavy substance abusers

Call 9-1-1 if you have any information.