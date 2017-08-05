Amber Alert: Authorities say child is in ‘immediate danger’ of death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - An Amber Alert was issued after authorities say a child was taken by her parents and is in "immediate danger" of death. Investigators also believe three three other children are with the couple.

Officials are looking for one-year-old Bracie Schivers after she was taken by Tara Springfield and Bryant Schivers, Jr.

Mike Iser lives on a rural stretch of road and says the couple were his former neighbors.

"I never had too many encounters with them except the deal over the horse one time. And she pulled a gun on me, so I guess they weren't very good neighbors," said Iser.

"I`ve seen their kids more than them and I heard they were into their drugs and everything."

Investigators say the couple is known to abuse heavy drugs and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says they found evidence of child endangerment. A judge recently terminated their parental rights to Bracie.

But when deputies and DHS went to remove the child from a rural residence, they were nowhere to be found.

Authorities also believe three other children are with Springfield and Schivers: Bryant Schrivers Jr., Bailey Schivers and Braddock Schivers.

DPS says there was a possible sighting of the suspects' truck along I-35 in Moore, but the caller was unable to keep up.

Authorities are searching for a white Chevy pickup with an Oklahoma plate: BQQ-657.

Anyone with information is asked to call police right away.