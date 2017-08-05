Amber Alert: Cleveland County child taken by parents

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Amber Alert has been issued for a Cleveland County child.

Officials are looking for 1 1/2 year old Bracie Schivers.

On Friday around 5 p.m., a judge in Cleveland County removed the parental rights from Bracie’s parents due to evidence of child endangerment.

When Cleveland County deputies went to take custody of Bracie, she and her parents were gone.

Authorities say the parents, Tara Springfield and Bryant Schivers Jr., both 37, took Bracie and have been unable to find them.

Tara Springfield is around 5′ 6″ with hazel eyes, weighing around 140 pounds.

Schivers is around 5′ 10″ with brown eyes, weighing around 185 pounds.

Springfield and Schivers are known to be heavy substance abusers.

Deputies believe Bracie is in immediate danger or death.

They are believed to be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C 15 pickup with the Oklahoma tag: BQQ-657.

There is no clothing description for all three.

If you see Bracie, Springfield or Schivers, call 911 immediately.