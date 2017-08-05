Firehouse Subs offering medium sub in exchange for bottled water for first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Saturday, August 5 only, all Firehouse Sub restaurants are offering customers a medium sub in exchange for bottled water.

It’s part of their sixth annual H2O for Heroes.

Last call! Help us support #H2OForHeroes, which collects water for those in need. Learn more & pledge your support: https://t.co/Wv1LGalw3n — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) August 4, 2017

Each guest who donates an unopened, 24-pack of bottled water will be provided a medium sub.

The donated water will be provided to “local first responders and community support organizations to aid those most in need of water during the hot summer months when the risk of dehydration and other heat-related illnesses is most threatening.”

“When my husband Jerry and I came up with the idea to start H 2 O for Heroes, we never imagined the response from the community would be so overwhelmingly supportive,” said Firehouse Subs Franchisee Windy Griffin.

Last year’s drive resulted in more than 528,000 bottles of water donated.

“We hear from so many departments that don’t have the additional money to purchase bottled water, and the donations they receive from our guests assist them in a variety of emergency situations,” said Griffin. “From hydrating firefighters in the scorching summer heat to keeping K9 officers cool on patrol, this water is a life-saving tool.”

