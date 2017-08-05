Mom who drove drunk with four kids in car and crashed goes to jail

REXBURG, ID – A local mother pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after crashing her car on U.S. Highway 20 with four children inside, according to court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com on Friday.

Lauren Weeks, 37, of Idaho Falls, was charged with misdemeanor excessive driving under the influence, possessing an open container while driving and injury to child by transporting while under the influence. Weeks also received a citation for following too closely.

Weeks pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in July, according to court documents. The other three counts were dismissed. Magistrate Judge Kent Gauchay sentenced Weeks to 90 days in jail with her driver’s license revoked for one year. She also has one year of probation after serving her time.

On June 22 Weeks crashed her 2005 Yukon near mile marker 331. She rear-ended a vehicle and drove off the road through a fence. She came to a stop on railroad tracks.

A deputy said he could smell alcohol on Weeks and that she was slurring her words. The deputy said she wasn’t making sense and her eyes appeared to be bloodshot and glossy.

The deputy searched Weeks’ vehicle and discovered a Gatorade bottle containing wine and a half empty box of wine, according to court documents.

She told the deputy she and her children were returning from Rexburg Rapids, where she had been drinking.

According to court records, Weeks admitted to be being a “little tipsy” and told the deputy she just wanted to go home. Weeks was unbalanced and fell to the ground more than once.

One of the children complained of chest pains. All four children were taken to Madison Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

Weeks blew into a breathalyzer twice. Court records list one test showed a blood alcohol level of .312. The other breathalyzer showed .306. The legal limit in Idaho is .08.

Weeks originally pleaded not guilty to charges on July 23.