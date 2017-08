× One dead after southwest OKC motorcycle accident

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

Police say the single-vehicle crash happened around 8:15 p.m., near Airport Road and MacArthur Blvd., when the driver left the roadway for an unknown reason and was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.