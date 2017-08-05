Rain chances increase throughout the weekend

OKLAHOMA – Still in a stormy jet stream pattern for this time of year.

Our next front coming in late today, tonight and Sunday. Increasing chance for t’storms first out west and then moving east and southeast tonight and Sunday.

Heavy rainfall and some severe possible. Highs in the 90s ahead of the front on Saturday but then dropping into the 80s behind the front on Sunday and Monday.

Keep and eye to the sky and stay weather aware this weekend for scattered t’storms.

Again, best chances across western and northern OK later today and this evening. Then moving into central OK tonight and then central and southern OK Sunday.

Have a great and safe weekend!