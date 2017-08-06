Amber Alert discontinued after Oklahoma child found in Texas

CONVERSE, TX – An Amber Alert has been discontinued after an Oklahoma child has been found in Texas.

Officials said 1-year-old Bracie Schivers of Norman, Oklahoma has been found alive on Sunday morning in Converse, Texas.

The Amber Alert for Bracie was issued on Saturday morning after parental rights were removed from Tara Springfield and Bryant Schivers, Jr. due to evidence of child endangerment and, when officials went to take custody of her, they were all missing.

Bracie was believed to be in immediate danger of death and her parents known to be heavy substance abusers.

An arrest warrant on a charge of kidnapping was issued for Bryant.

Officials said three other of the couple’s children were also with them.

All four of the siblings have been recovered on Sunday, and the parents are now in custody.