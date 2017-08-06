NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Tulsa Saturday evening
TULSA, Okla. – The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm damage in Tulsa was caused by an EF-2 tornado that passed through the area late Saturday evening.
The tornado traveled through the area of 41st St. and I-44 causing heavy damage to multiple businesses including a hotel, shopping centers and the Remington Tower.
Power is currently out in most of the affected area.
The National Weather Service is currently on ground investigating the damage.
KFOR has a crew in Tulsa and will provide more information as it becomes available.