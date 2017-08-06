× NWS confirms EF-2 tornado hit Tulsa Saturday evening

TULSA, Okla. – The National Weather Service has confirmed the storm damage in Tulsa was caused by an EF-2 tornado that passed through the area late Saturday evening.

12:50pm – Survey team confirms tornado damage across central Tulsa. EF2 intensity also confirmed. Survey continues. — NWS Tulsa (@NWStulsa) August 6, 2017

The tornado traveled through the area of 41st St. and I-44 causing heavy damage to multiple businesses including a hotel, shopping centers and the Remington Tower.

Power is currently out in most of the affected area.

The National Weather Service is currently on ground investigating the damage.

KFOR has a crew in Tulsa and will provide more information as it becomes available.