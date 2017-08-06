Officials: Missing Texas teen may be in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Officials believe a missing Texas teen may be in Oklahoma.

Fifteen-year-old Allison Dickey was reported missing two weeks ago in Allision, Texas. She was last seen on July 23 at her house.

Dickey is described as 5’2 and 104 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She also has freckles and a small build.

Officials said the teen could be in the Mustang or Yukon area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact private investigator Chuckie Keplar at 512-787-1623 or Wheeler County Sheriff’s Department at 806-826-5537.