OHP investigating after man drowns in Tenkiller Lake

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities are left wondering what caused the drowning death of one man at Tenkiller Lake yesterday.

Authorities were called to a drowning incident around 3:30 Saturday afternoon in the Crappie Point area of Tenkiller State Park.

After an hour long search of the area one male victim, 26, was recovered and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the man was swimming approximately 125 feet off of the shoreline near Crappie Point when for unknown reasons, he went underwater.

The man never resurfaced and was found approximately 120 feet from the shoreline.

Authorities say there was no personal flotation device in use.