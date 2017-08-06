× One injured in auto-pedestrian accident in north OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is injured after an auto-pedestrian accident in north Oklahoma City Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to the call after 9 p.m. on the Broadway Ext. service road, just north of Hefner.

Police say the victim stepped off the road and was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported by EMSA to a local hospital. The victim’s identity and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.