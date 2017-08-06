Temps in the 80s for your Sunday afternoon

OKLAHOMA – For the rest of today, expect variable clouds and sun with winds becoming northeast 5-18 mph. Highs today Oklahoma City north mid to upper 80s. Some 90s in southwestern Oklahoma closer to the Red River and maybe in southeastern Oklahoma if it clears out later.

Best chance for redevelopment of showers and t’storms is southern Oklahoma. I’m thinking the rain chances are low across most of central and northern Oklahoma this afternoon. Can’t totally rule out isolated t’storms, but the air mass is worked over and the front is pushing south. This tells me it’s not going to rain in Oklahoma City anymore today.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

This weather pattern continues for the rest of this week. Temps below average with occasional chances for showers and t’storms. Highs mainly in the 80s with lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. I think the rain chances go up later this week and into next weekend.