Authorities identify 4-month-old baby girl, thought to be at daycare, found dead inside grandmother’s vehicle

LUTHER, Okla. - Authorities have identified an infant girl who was found dead inside her grandmother's vehicle Friday evening after the grandmother thought she had dropped the child off at daycare earlier in the day.

The Luther Fire Department was called to Apple Creek Learning Center, 803 S. Birch St., in Luther at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a child left in a vehicle. The four-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The grandmother, who is from Wellston, was supposed to drop the child off at the daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office.

"She had apparently thought that she dropped off the child this morning, which she had not," said Mark Opgrande, a sheriff's office spokesman. "After she got off work, she drove back to Luther to stop by the daycare."

"They informed her that she did not drop off the child and they went, proceeded to look for the child inside the daycare. They couldn’t find her. That’s when they went out to the vehicle, and then discovered her outside in the back of the car. She was deceased."

Monday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office identified the 4-month-old as Presley Walker.

Opgrande says the grandmother had full custody of the child and is talking with investigators.

"She’s being questioned, she’s obviously distraught, this is a tragic situation and that’s why we remind parents all the time. It’s hot out and things like this aren’t supposed to happen, but they do.”

The child had been deceased in the vehicle for several hours by the time she was found, officials said.

"The intention was to drop the child off here at the learning center but that didn’t happen, and so the only thing we can surmise is that the child was in — apparently — the back of the vehicle at the grandmother’s place of work for the entire day," Opgrande said.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is conducting the death investigation, at the request of Luther Police. The report will be sent to the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office, once complete, which will decide if any charges will be filed.